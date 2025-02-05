Rs 11 Crore Cash, 52 Kg Gold: Madhya Pradesh's 'Golden Mystery' Unsolved

Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal is at the centre of one of the most sensational corruption cases in recent history. The discovery of 52 kilograms of gold and Rs 11 crore in cash from an abandoned car has raised a simple question: Who does it belong to?

Saurabh Sharma, a former constable in the Madhya Pradesh Transport Department, is at the heart of a multi-agency probe involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax Department (IT), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), and the Lokayukta police.

Empire Unraveled

Saurabh Sharma's downfall began with a December 2024 raid, which unearthed assets worth nearly Rs 8 crore, including cash, jewellery, and property documents. Then a white Toyota Innova, abandoned in the Mendori jungle near Bhopal, was found to contain 52 kg of gold and Rs 11 crore in cash.

What started as a corruption investigation into a single officer has now exposed a wider network of corruption involving senior government officials and real estate dealings across Madhya Pradesh.

Contradictions

Adding to the confusion, court documents revealed major discrepancies in the Lokayukta's reporting of the seized assets. While early claims suggested Rs 7.98 crore in cash was recovered, a DSP-level officer later stated the seizure was only Rs 55 lakh, along with jewellery and silver.

These inconsistencies have raised questions of negligence - or deliberate misrepresentation - in the anti-corruption body's probe. The ED has taken over key aspects of the probe, citing possible violations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Missing Owner of the 'Golden Car'

Despite multiple agencies investigating the case, no one has come forward to claim the abandoned treasure. The car was registered to Chetan Singh Gaur, a close associate of Sharma, but Gaur has denied any involvement, stating he had merely lent the vehicle to a driver who has not been identified yet.

CCTV footage captured the car near Sharma's residence on the night of the raids. Yet, the Lokayukta failed to intercept the vehicle, allowing it to be abandoned later. This has led to speculation that insiders may have tipped off key suspects, giving them time to move incriminating evidence.

The 'Golden Network'

The investigation has now expanded beyond Madhya Pradesh, with agencies probing possible links to illegal gold smuggling. Sharma's financial dealings indicate connections to Dubai, Switzerland, and Australia.

Transactions worth Rs 100 crore have surfaced, implicating transport officials across 52 districts.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh has demanded a judicial probe led by the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Singh criticised the handling of the case and called for exclusive control of the investigation by the ED and IT Department.

In response, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav defended his administration, stating, "Our government has always fought a principled battle against corruption. We had even shut down check barriers. We are committed to combating corruption at every level."

For now, Saurabh Sharma and his associates, Chetan Gaur and Sharad Jaiswal, remain in judicial custody. But key questions remain unanswered:

Who owned the gold and cash?