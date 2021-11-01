Rs 100 Crore Black Income Detected After Raids On Bihar/Jharkhand Road Contractor

The searches were conducted on October 27 in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Maharashtra. (File)

The Income Tax Department has detected unaccounted income of about Rs 100 crore after it recently raided a prominent road construction contractor operating in Bihar and Jharkhand, the CBDT said on Monday.

The searches were conducted on October 27 in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Maharashtra.

Cash of Rs 5.71 crore has been seized and ten bank lockers have been put under restraint, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

The CBDT frames policy for the tax department.

The searches found that the group has been "suppressing" its profits by inflating expenses on purchase of materials and such excess material was sold in the market in cash, but cash so generated, remained unaccounted.

The group has indulged in obtaining accommodation entries for inflating other business expenses.

"Incriminating documents such as handwritten diaries have been seized from the premises of commission agents who have been assisting the assessee group in these dubious practices," it said.

The group, it claimed, suppressed contractual receipts and service income.

"It was not maintaining proper books of accounts, including supporting documents like bills and vouchers."

"....documents recovered and seized during the search indicate the movement of unaccounted cash between different locations for its investment in immovable properties at various locations and cash expenses of personal nature."

"It has been detected during the search operation that the commission agents and suppliers of bogus bills have also evaded tax on crores of income as they have indulged in providing accommodation entries to other parties as well," the CBDT alleged.

The searches "led to the detection of unaccounted income to the tune of about Rs 100 crore."