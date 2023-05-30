Rs 1.53 Crore-Drugs, Hidden In Soap Cases, Seized From 2 Women In Mizoram

The seized heroin was concealed in 22 soap cases. (representational)

Two women were arrested after heroin worth Rs 1.53 crore was seized from their possession from Vengthlang area in Aizawl.

Acting on a specific input, a combined team of Assam Rifles and Special Narcotics police station in Aizawl carried out a joint operation at Republic Vengthlang area on Monday and seized 306 gm of heroin worth Rs 1.53 crore from the possession of the two women peddlers aged 28 and 26 years, Assam Rifles said in a statement on Tuesday.

#Narcotics seized. #DemandReduction is as essential as #SupplyDisruption in #WarOnDrugs. Yesterday late afternoon, #SpecialNarcoticsPS and #2ndAssamRifles conducted joint operation and seized 306 grams (22 soap cases) of heroin, valued ₹153 lakhs in international market, pic.twitter.com/vb7tAbdKEA — Mizoram Police (@mizorampolice) May 30, 2023

The seized heroin was concealed in 22 soap cases, it said.

The seized contraband and the two accused were handed over to Special Narcotic Police Station CID (Crime) the same day for further legal proceedings, the statement added.

