Rs 1,476-Crore Meth, Cocaine In Truck Carrying Imported Oranges In Mumbai

In a major drug haul, methamphetamine and cocaine worth Rs 1,476 crore were recovered in Mumbai from a truck carrying imported oranges. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted the truck in Mumbai's Vashi, the agency said.

Officials found 198 kg of high purity crystal methamphetamine and 9 kg cocaine concealed in cartons of Valencia oranges.

The agency has also arrested the importer of the goods.

"It was found that large quantity of drugs were concealed in the cartons carrying Valencia oranges. The importer of the goods has been nabbed and is being interrogated. Further probe is underway," DRI said in a statement.

Yesterday, the anti-drugs agency NCB prevented an attempt in Mumbai to bring "black cocaine" into the country. The Mumbai branch of the Narcotics Control Bureau seized cocaine valued at Rs 13 crore in the international market from a foreign national at the airport on September 26. This was the first time that this type of cocaine was caught in India, as black cocaine is not visible during scanning and sniffer dogs cannot detect it either.