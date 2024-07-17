Rs 1,200 Crore Needed For India's Electric Car Revolution: Top Scientist

The new report titled "e-Mobility R&D Roadmap for India" was launched by Professor Sood.

One big expectation in the upcoming Union Budget is enhanced incentives for electric vehicles. India is the global capital for air pollution, and e-mobility is a very promising way to reduce that, at least in big cities. India's chief scientist has released a new roadmap for research on e-mobility, asserting that if the government invests Rs 1,200 crore in R&D, then in less than five years, India can aspire to lead in electric cars.

Professor Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, told NDTV that very soon internal combustion engines running on petrol and diesel will become extinct like dinosaurs, with electric vehicles becoming the preferred mode of transportation. Professor Sood said, "In the first half of 2024, nearly 9 lakh electric vehicles were sold in India, but the penetration has to go up to 30 per cent by 2030."

The new report titled "e-Mobility R&D Roadmap for India" was launched by Professor Sood. The R&D roadmap has been prepared after a detailed understanding of the global automotive sector and identifying future cutting-edge technological requirements. It categorises research projects into four important areas: energy storage cells, electric vehicle aggregates, materials and recycling, and charging and refuelling, providing clear pathways to attain global leadership by being Atmanirbhar in the next five years.

For electric vehicles to become affordable and popular, a big breakthrough is really required in battery technology. Professor Sood said, "Research on sodium-ion batteries and aluminum-ion batteries looks promising." Making cheaper, lighter, safer, and longer-lasting batteries is the real key to the successful adoption of electric vehicles.

Professor Sood highlighted that India aims to achieve a 45 per cent reduction in emission intensity by 2030 and energy independence by 2047 to reach net-zero commitment by 2070. A significant part of this vision will require the wider adoption of electric vehicles, the manufacturing of indigenous energy storage systems, and the generation of renewable energy to feed charging infrastructures. He said that presently, the e-mobility value chain heavily depends on imports.

The e-mobility R&D roadmap charts a course towards future independence and self-sufficiency, outlining critical research initiatives that will position India as a leader in the global value and supply chains within the next five to seven years. This roadmap aims to fill critical gaps in the current research and development framework. While many identified projects are yet to achieve global success, some areas already demonstrate significant international accomplishments and India is yet to commence preparations. These projects are included to establish a strong foundation for the country to pursue future innovations in those areas when opportunities arise.

Professor Sood said that the automobile sector in India is one of the largest contributors to the country's GDP, and considering its fast growth trajectory, it will continue to do so in the future. He emphasized that this progress should be aligned with the Net-Zero vision of the country and that there is an impending need to foster a culture of R&D and innovation-driven growth in the automotive sector.

Professor Karthick Athmanathan, lead author of the report and Professor of Practice at IIT Madras, said that India "needed to get out of the current import-dependent situation."

Easier said than done, but Professor Sood says, "Being self-sufficient is most important, and India can become a leader in the global electric vehicle supply chain."