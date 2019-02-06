Row Over Poster Featuring Robert Vadra At Congress Office, Now Removed

The Congress party claims that the posters, put up outside the party headquarters, was a BJP conspiracy.

A poster depicting Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Robert Vadra, the husband of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, appeared in front of the Congress headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday, only to be removed this morning. While it provided the BJP ammunition for another attack, the Congress claimed it was a BJP conspiracy.

"Poster of 2 criminals has been put in front of Congress office. Both of them are out on bail. Criminal no.1 Rahul Gandhi in connection with National Herald case and criminal no.2 Robert Vadra who has to appear before ED today in connection with money laundering case," BJP's Sambit Patra said.

"Modi government is playing dirty politics, Last night the posters were put up here, now being removed," Congress leader Jagdish Sharma was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has been appointed as a general secretary of the Congress and put in charge of easten Uttar Pradesh, had appeared for her first meeting with Rahul Gandhi yesterday after returning from abroad.

The BJP had ridiculed her appointment, pointing out that her husband, who has been named in a corruption case, would be her big liability.

Mr Vadra appeared before the Enforcement Directorate today in connection with purchase and possession of certain immovable assets in London. He was asked to cooperate with the investigation after he approached a court for anticipatory bail in the case.