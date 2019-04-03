Row Over NaMo TV Amid Allegations Of Violating Poll Code: 10 Points

NaMo TV is a 24-hour channel that borrows the PM Narendra Modi's name and his image for its logo.
New Delhi: The government has been asked for a report on the "NaMo TV" channel exclusively featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches and pro-BJP content, launched without fanfare just days before the national election. Amid complaints that the ruling BJP is using NaMo TV for poll propaganda, the Election Commission has written to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on the channel's launch on March 31 (Sunday), well after the model code came into force.
- NaMo TV, a 24-hour channel that borrows the PM's name and his image for its logo, has been pushed by BJP social media handles, which have been tweeting asking viewers to tune in to 'NaMo TV' and the NaMo app for the PM's rallies and speeches.
- Both the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have complained to the Election Commission against the channel.
- All major DTH platforms are hosting the channel. It is not clear who owns the channel or how it is funded.
- NaMo TV is also not on the list of permitted private satellite TV channels on the website of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
- On Monday, AAP wrote to the election body asking whether permission was granted to NaMo TV. "Can permission be granted to a party to have their own TV channel even after the model code of conduct is enforced? If no permission was sought, then what action has been taken," AAP's legal cell member Mohammed Irshad had said in the letter.
- AAP has accused the BJP of launching NaMo TV and depriving other parties of a ''level-playing field''.
- "Who will monitor the contents of the telecast? Did BJP approach the media certification committee established to certify the contents of the telecast and cost of the telecast? If not, why show cause be issued for the violation of the code," AAP has asked the Election Commission.
- The Congress also wrote to the election body and said NaMo TV, earlier called Content TV, was dedicated "solely to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and BJP for promoting and advertising the achievements of the government, personal achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, political rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and broadcasting interviews of prominent BJP leaders".
- The model code of conduct came into effect on March 10 after the commission announced seven-phase elections from April 11 to May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.
- The Election Commission has also sought a response from national broadcaster Doordarshan on why it ran an hour-long live broadcast of PM Modi's public address ''Mein Bhi Chowkidar'' on Sunday.
Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.