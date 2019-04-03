Row Over NaMo TV Amid Allegations Of Violating Poll Code: 10 Points

NaMo TV is a 24-hour channel that borrows the PM Narendra Modi's name and his image for its logo.

New Delhi: The government has been asked for a report on the "NaMo TV" channel exclusively featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches and pro-BJP content, launched without fanfare just days before the national election. Amid complaints that the ruling BJP is using NaMo TV for poll propaganda, the Election Commission has written to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on the channel's launch on March 31 (Sunday), well after the model code came into force.