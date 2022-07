Row Over Kerala Minister's Constitution 'Condones Exploitation' Remark

Kerala Minister Saji Cheriyan's anti-Constitution remark hasdrawnflak from various quarters. (File)

Kerala Minister Saji Cheriyan has courted controversy by harshly criticising the Constitution, saying it "condones exploitation" and is written in a way helping to "plunder" people of the country. His remark has drawn flak from various quarters, including the main opposition Congress.

He was speaking at a political programme at Mallappally in Pathanamthitta district. The issue came to light after visuals of the speech were aired by regional television channels on Tuesday.

"We all say that we have a beautifully written Constitution. But, I will say, the Constitution is written in such a way that it can be used to plunder the people of the country," he said.

Several people including Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan hit out at the controversial remarks.

