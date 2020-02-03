Assets of St Xavier's, Knight Riders Sports Attached In Rose Valley Case

St Xavier's College received around Rs 1 crore as donation from Rose Valley promoters, sources said

The assets of Kolkata's St Xavier's College and two firms - one a company linked to an IPL cricket team promoted by actor Shah Rukh Khan - have been attached by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Rose Valley Ponzi scam, sources told NDTV. Altogether, property worth Rs 70.11 crore was attached this time - the overall value of attached so far is worth around Rs 4,750 crore.

The bank account of M/s. Knight Riders Sports Pvt. Ltd had around ₹11.7 crore. KKR chief Venkatesh Mysore was questioned in the case in October last year in connection with the case. Besides, the bank account of M/s. Multiple Resorts Pvt. Ltd have also been attached by ED.

Sources in the Enforcement Directorate said St Xavier's College received around Rs 1 crore as donation from Rose Valley promoters in 2011. So their bank account was also attached.

Besides, 24 acres of landed property at Ramnagar and Mahishdal, Purba Medinipur, West Bengal, a flat at Dilkap Chambers, Mumbai and 1 acre of landed property at Jyoti Basu Nagar, New Town, Kolkata, a hotel at VIP Road - all belonging to the Rose Valley Group have also been attached by ED.

"Investigation under the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) has revealed that the Rose Valley Group of Companies collected more than ₹ 17,520 crore from people throughout India by luring depositors with false promise of high returns on their deposits," said sources in the Enforcement Directorate.

Of this, Rs 10,850 crores was refunded and the remaining Rs 6670 crore is still unpaid, which constitutes the proceeds of crime. "The company diverted and siphoned the amount through cheating and had no real business that could repay this amount," a source said.

Earlier, the agency had attached properties worth Rs 4,680 crore, which includes several luxurious resorts, hotels, vehicles, flats, lands, gold and jewellery.

The owner and chairman of the Rose Valley Group of Companies, Gautam Kundu, was arrested by Enforcement Directorate in March 2015. He is still in judicial custody.