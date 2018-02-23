Rose Festival Chandigarh 2018: All Details You Want To Know

Here's all you need to know about Rose Festival Chandigarh 2018:
Chandigarh Rose festival venue: Zakir Hussain Rose Garden, Track 16B, Sector 16, Madhya Marg
Chandigarh Rose festival dates: February 23-25
Chandigarh Rose festival timings: 10 AM to 8 PM
Chandigarh Rose festival Ticket Price: Entry free
Chandigarh Rose festival highlights:
Roses: 1,400 rose beds comprising of 42,000 rose plants of 829 varieties will be on display.
Helicopter rides: Visitors can enjoy a 7-10 minutes of helicopter ride from above 700 Feet that take off from Parade Ground, Sector 17. Each helicopter rider will be given an insurance of Rs 50 lakh. The ride can be booked with Heritage Aviation Pvt Ltd and will cost Rs 2,380 per person. It can be booked at Hotel Mount View, Sector 10, Hotel Shivalik View, Sector 17 and Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh.
Cultural Evenings: Punjabi singer Kulwinder Billa will croon for the audience on February 23, Friday. Gippy Grewal will sing on February 24, Saturday and Bollywood singer Ankit Tiwari will woo the audience on February 25, Sunday.
Venue for cultural evening: Leisure Valley, Sector 10
Timings for cultural evening: 6:30 PM onwards
Passes for Cultural evening: Garden of Palms (Tourist Info Centres), Capitol Complex, Plaza 17, Sukhna Lake
Contests: Brass and pipe band, flower hat making, folk dance, Mr and Miss Rose, Quizzes, Antakshari among others.
Enjoy Chandigarh Rose festival with friends and family and make 'rosy memories'!