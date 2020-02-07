Rose Day 2020: Greetings, Pictures, Wallpapers For Your Partner

Rose day on February 7 marks the beginning of the Valentine week every year.

The Rose day on February 7 marks the beginning of the Valentine week every year. While it's difficult to guess the exact reason behind the significance, people believe that rose is an ideal present to start off any relationship. This may be the reason why the rose day is followed by a Propose day on February 8.

The other days which fall into succession are - Chocolate Day (February 9), Teddy Day (February 10), Promise Day (February 11), Hug Day (February 12), Kiss Day (February 13) and finally, the Valentine's Day (February 14).

So, if you are someone who's looking to have a week filled with love - don't forget to kick things off in style.

So what a person is supposed to do this day? The obvious answer would be - present a rose to your partner. However, all are not that fortunate as they may not be physically together due to personal or business reasons.

So if you are someone in a long-distance relationship, the best option is to send your special one a Rose day e-card, with a beautiful quote to put a smile on his/her face.

Here are a few E-Greeting and Pictures options for you on Rose Day 2020

Happy Rose Day!

Hope you got the perfect wallpaper for your partner. Happy Rose Day 2020!