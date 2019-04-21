Rohit Shekhar's Mother Accuses His Wife Of Trying To Take Son's Property

Rohit Shekhar Tiwari was found dead on April 16 under mysterious circumstances.

Even as the Delhi Police continued with its investigations for the third day in a row in the Rohit Shekhar murder case, his mother Ujjwala Sharma on Sunday accused Rohit's wife Apoorva and her family of trying to usurp the property of her two sons--Rohit and Siddharth.

"Apoorva and her family wanted to usurp the property of my sons- Rohit and Siddharth because the property was close to the Supreme Court where Apoorva does practice," she said.

"Apoorva's family is greedy of money, you will get to know. She was having relations with someone else prior to her marriage," Ms Ujjwala alleged.

Accusing Apoorva's family of being money-minded, she said, "It is not right to suspect my relative Rajeev and his wife. Apoorva has some problem with Rajeev's wife. Apoorva's family is money minded. I will reveal this at the right time."

She further claimed that Siddharth wanted to give a share of his property to Rajeev's (Officer on Special Duty of late governor ND Tiwari) son, Kartik, which made Apoorva unhappy.

"Apoorva's father is lying. Siddharth wanted to give his property share to Rajeev's son Kartik. This made Apoorva unhappy. Rajeev and his wife are serving us and ND Tiwari for forty years," she said.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police questioned Apoorva on April 20 in connection to the case.

The questioning took place at Rohit's residence in Defence Colony in South Delhi.

"There was tension between Rohit and his wife since the first day of marriage. It was a love marriage; Currently, Delhi crime branch is questioning the wife of Rohit Shekhar Tiwari," Rohit's mother Ujjwala Tiwari had told reporters then.

On Friday, the Delhi Police had registered a murder case in connection with the death of Rohit, who was the son of late Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Chief Minister ND Tiwari. The case was registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Rohit Tiwari was declared brought dead to the Max Hospital in Saket on April 16.

