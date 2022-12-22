Robert Vadra, His Mother's Request Against Arrest Rejected, But They Get Some Relief

Businessman Robert Vadra is accused of an illegal land deal in Bikaner. (File)

The High Court in Rajasthan today rejected a plea by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra and his mother Maureen Vadra that they not be arrested for questioning in a money laundering case related to a land deal. But it did give them relief for two weeks, during which they can go to a two-judge bench of the court.

The main allegation is that the Vadras through a firm called Skylight Hospitality – using a middleman named Mahesh Nagar -- illegally purchased 275 bighas of government land in Bikaner district in 2012 that was sold further for a steel plant at a massive profit.

The Vadras contended in the Jodhpur High Court that there was no need to arrest them if the central probe agency, Enforcement Directorate (ED), needed to question them at all.

The ED challenged their petition against arrest.

They have earlier been questioned in 2019, and continue to deny any illegality in the deal.