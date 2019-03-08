'Surrounded By 4 Strong Women': Here's What Robert Vadra Said About Them

Robert Vadra posted on Facebook about "hardworking, courageous" women in his family

Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in a Facebook post on Women's Day said, "Today and every day is your day! Make the most of it. May India become a safe and secured country of your dream...Wish all wonderful women, a Happy Women's Day!

Describing his mother, mother-in-law, wife and daughter as "hardworking, courageous, compassionate and determined", Mr Vadra, who is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with alleged land scams, said that he is "happy to be surrounded by four strong women."

Adding a postscript he said, "I will celebrate the day with them, once I am back from ED interrogation. I have already deposed for 10 days of almost 64 hours, cooperating with the interrogations. I believe in truth and justice."

Sending out a clear message, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had dropped off her husband for interrogation, when he had appeared before the Enforcement Directorate, for the first time on February 12. "I stand by my husband," she had told NDTV.

"These things will keep going on. I am doing my work," she had later said when asked by reporters about her husband's questioning.

Robert Vadra posted a picture Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and daughter on Facebook

Priyanka, as she is usually referred to, took a day-long break from her first visit to Uttar Pradesh, after being given the responsibility of 41 districts by her brother Rahul Gandhi, for the Lok Sabha polls, to be with her husband and mother-in-law as they faced the Enforcement Directorate in Jaipur.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has made it clear that she is not worried about the questioning of her husband Robert Vadra. The Congress has vehemently denied any wrongdoing by the businessman, alleging that that the actions of the investigating agencies are being driven by the ruling BJP.

The businessman, on Wednesday, became the target of BJP taunts for saying that he would join politics till his name is cleared. "I am in this country, there are people who have looted the country and run away, what about them? I am always going to be in this country, I will not leave or be in active politics till I clear my name - that is my promise."

The BJP tweeted: "Robert is really honest. Thanks for accepting that you looted. You are now eligible for the Bharat Ratna as per your family quota."