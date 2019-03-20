Robert Vadra Moves Delhi High Court Against Enforcement Directorate's Money Laundering Case

Robert Vadra's plea will be heard on March 25

Businessman Robert Vadra moved the Delhi High Court today seeking the setting aside of a money laundering case against him by the Enforcement Directorate in which he has been questioned multiple times.

Mr Vadra also wants various provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 to be declared unconstitutional, news agency PTI has reported.

Robert Vadra's plea will be heard on March 25, the same day his interim protection from arrest in the case ends.

Robert Vadra, 50, is the husband of Rahul Gandhi's younger sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who joined politics earlier this year and is the Congress General Secretary in charge of the campaign in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The businessman is being investigated in a money-laundering case and has been through marathon grilling sessions. Investigators claim he directly or indirectly owns nine London-based properties worth around 12 million pounds, bought between 2005 and 2010, when the Congress-led government was in power.

Battling allegations of shadowy land deals in Haryana and Rajasthan when the Congress was in power, Robert Vadra has been the prime target for BJP's corruption charges against the Congress.

