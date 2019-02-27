Robert Vadra Appears Before Probe Agency In Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate has questioned Robert Vadra, for over 42 hours in connection with the case on February 6, 7, 9, 20, 22 and 26.

All India | | Updated: February 27, 2019 12:47 IST
Robert Vadra is on interim bail till March 2. (FILE PHOTO)


NEW DELHI: 

Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning for the seventh time in connection with its probe into a money laundering case.

ED officials said that Mr Vadra arrived at the agency's Jamnagar office in central Delhi at 10.40 am.

The ED has questioned Mr Vadra, for over 42 hours in connection with the case on February 6, 7, 9, 20, 22 and 26. 

The case relates to the ownership of overseas assets worth 1.9 million pounds in London by Mr Vadra.

On December 7, the ED had raided several of Mr Vadra's properties in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru.

Mr Vadra, husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, is on interim bail till March 2.

