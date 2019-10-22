Robert Vadra Admitted To Noida Hospital After Complaining Of Back Pain

Robert Vadra was seen with a bandage on his leg as he rested on a hospital bed.

Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, was admitted to a private hospital on Monday in Noida after he complained of back pain.

Mr Vadra is being treated in the orthopedic department of Noida's Metro Multispeciality Hospital.

Priyanka Gandhi left this morning after spending the entire night at the Noida hospital.

The businessman arrived at the Noida-based hospital on Monday afternoon. In visuals, he was seen resting on a hospital bed with a bandage on his leg.

There is no official confirmation from the hospital about Mr Vadra's ailment or treatment.

Robert Vadra is the son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and the brother-in-law of Rahul Gandhi.

