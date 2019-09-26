Convict In Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Seeks Parole For Son's Marriage

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on 21 May 1991 during an election rally at Sriperumbudur (File Photo)

The Madras High Court on Thursday issued notice to prison authorities on a petition filed by Robert Payas, one of the seven convicts serving a life term for former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination, seeking a 30-day parole to make arrangements for his son's marriage.

A division bench of Justices MM Sundresh and RMT Teekaa Raaman ordered notice to Deputy Inspector General of Police, Prisons and the Superintendent of Police, returnable by two weeks.

The petitioner submitted that he has been in prison since August 16, 1991 and has completed actual imprisonment of more than 28 years.

During this period, he said he had not utilised the emergency or ordinary leave provided to him under Tamil Nadu Suspension of Sentence Rules, 1982 despite his good conduct in the prison.

He also submitted that he moved the court as there was no progress on the representation made by him to the Deputy Inspector General of Prisons to grant parole of 30 days.

In July, the court had granted one month parole to Nalini, another convict in the case, after she argued her plea in person for seeking the relief to make arrangements for her daughter's wedding.

Robert Payas and six other people are serving life imprisonment in the case related to the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi by a suicide bomber at an election rally in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.