Robber Wanted In Delhi-NCR Arrested After Gunfight In Noida

A criminal, wanted since 2017 for a spate of robberies in Delhi-NCR, was arrested on Tuesday following a gunfight with police, officials said.

Shahzaad Qureshi, who was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head, was held by a joint team of the Phase 2 police station and the Crime Branch, they said.

Mr Qureshi suffered bullet injuries after a gunfight broke out between police team and him, following which he was hospitalised for treatment, a senior official said.

"He was wanted in 17 cases in Delhi-NCR and was wanted since November 2017 when he committed a robbery after opening fire at victims. He has been involved in several such cases ever since in Noida, Ghaziabad, Delhi," Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said.

He said his gang would target people on streets and roads, rob them off their jewelleries and valuable at gunpoint. Three of his associates have already been arrested which led to recovery of firearms and gold jewellery, he added.

"A car, which was robbed from Delhi's Anand Vihar on February 26, has also been recovered from him," Mr Krishna said.

A pistol and some ammunition was also been seized from Mr Qureshi, according to police.

A case was registered against him in the Sector 24 police station in Noida in November 2017 and he was wanted for robbery, the police said.