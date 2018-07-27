Road Overbridge Landslip Affects Train Services In West Bengal's Asansol

The train services to UP from Howrah and Sealdah have been suspended. (File photo)

The train services in Asansol division of the Eastern Railway were today affected following a landslip at the edge of a minor road overbridge near Kulti station due to rain, an ER spokesperson said today.

Patrolmen of the Eastern Railway noticed the landslip this morning at the edge of a small road overbridge that cross the railway tracks near Kulti station in Asansol-Dhanbad division and immediately informed higher authorities, ER spokesperson RN Mahapatra said.

The train services in the UP direction from Howrah and Sealdah via this route have been suspended owing to the landslip as a precautionary measure, he said.

"Services in the Down direction from Dhanbad is being maintained through the route," he said.

Trains to different destinations in the UP direction are being diverted via Chittaranjan, he said.

The landslip occurred due to heavy rain for the last two days, he said.

Important trains, including two Rajdhani Express, connecting Howrah and Sealdah with Delhi and other destinations in northern part of the country pass through this route.