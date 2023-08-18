Supreme Court Finds Ex Bihar MP Guilty In 28-Year-Old Double Murder Case

Prabhunath Singh Murder Case: The Patna High Court upheld his acquittal in 2012 as well. (file)

The Supreme Court today held Bihar politician Prabhunath Singh, a former lawmaker of Lalu Yadav's RJD, guilty in a 1995 double murder case, reversing his 2008 acquittal in the case by the Patna High Court.

Two men -- Rajendra Rai and Daroga Rai -- were shot dead in Chhapra because they did not vote as per Singh's order during assembly elections on August 23, 1995.

The case was moved from Chhapra to Patna when the victims' family members claimed that witnesses were being intimidated and coerced. In December 2008, a Patna court cleared Prabhunath Singh of all charges due to a lack of evidence.

The Patna High Court upheld Prabhunath Singh's acquittal in 2012.

The top court ordered the production of Prabhunath Singh in the court on September 1, when the order on the quantum of sentence will be pronounced.

"Other accused were acquitted while Prabhunath Singh has been found guilty by the SC. DGP and Chief Secretary of Bihar asked to present Prabhunath Singh physically in the court on September 1," Abhay Kumar, the victim's lawyer, told reporters outside the court.