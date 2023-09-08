Rishi Sunak, In India For G20, Says This On Khalistani Threats

The United Kingdom is "working closely with India to tackle Khalistani extremism", UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Friday evening, shortly after landing in Delhi to take part in the annual meeting of the one of the most influential power blocs in the world. Mr Sunak stressed the UK would not accept any form of violence, and that the two countries are collaborating to end this threat.

The UK Prime Minister spoke to news agency ANI on a range of issues, including the Khalistan issue, the India-UK Free Trade Agreement and the Indian roots of his family, of which much has been made since he was voted to power in October last year. He also declared himself "a proud Hindu".

"This (the Khalistani issue) is a really important question... let me just say, unequivocally, no form of extremism or violence like that is acceptable in the UK. And that is why we are working very closely with the Indian government to tackle 'PKE' (pro-Khalistan extremism)," he said.

"Our Security Minister was recently in India... we have groups working together to share intelligence so we can root out this kind of violent extremism. It's not right and I won't tolerate it in the UK."

Mr Sunak also praised India's presidency of the G20, declaring it to be "the right country at the right time" to be hosting the summit. "The G20 has been a huge success for India... (I) feel we will have a very good couple of days of deliberations and decisions..." he told ANI.

India assumes presidency of the G20 - which rotates between member nations - for 2023 and a decked-up national capital will play host to the 19 other members over the next three days.