Rise In Terror Recruits, Missing Locals Big Concern In Kashmir: Sources

NSA Ajit Doval briefed Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the recent killings in Kashmir.

The rise in recruitment of terrorists and missing local youth from Kashmir Valley are posing a major security challenge for intelligence agencies operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, the recruitment number stood at around 50 in the first five months of 2022. Meanwhile, in the last one month alone, more than three dozen youngsters have gone missing.

"Local recruitment numbers are rising especially in south Kashmir," a senior officer said.

According to the senior officer, in the last one month, around 36 youngsters have gone missing from their homes.

"The worrying part is in most cases the family members are not reporting it to the police," he stated, adding that all those missing belong to the 18-25 age group.

Officials said that local recruitment numbers are continuously rising. Among 27 terrorists killed in the Kashmir Valley in May alone, 20 were locals.

To counter the rise in recruitment, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked Jammu and Kashmir Police to work on multi-dimensional fronts to prevent local youth from joining terrorist ranks and also take strict action against those who are trying to lure youngsters towards terrorism.

"We are working on several fronts to prevent local terrorist recruitment. The support of parents is absolutely necessary. Parents have played a vital role in bringing a large number of youths back from terrorist ranks. We are also tracking new recruits through technical surveillance," Vijay Kumar, IGP, Kashmir Zone stated.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the recent targeted killings in Kashmir and also updated him on the efforts being made to settle the fears of Kashmiri Pandits.

Mr Shah will review the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday in which all stakeholders operating in the state would take part.

"Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has also been asked to explain why the level of violence against minorities is escalating," an official said.

According to him, Mr Shah will also review security arrangements for the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra.

Reports suggest that The Resistance Front (TRF), which is an off-shoot of the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed that they will not let the yatra to go on peacefully.