'Rise Above Party Politics And Support Wrestlers': Congress Leader

Bhupinder Hooda visited Jantar Mantar and met the protesters.

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar is not a political issue but a fight for justice.

The wrestlers have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since April 23. They have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also a BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters in Rohtak, Mr Hooda said the wrestlers' protest is not a political issue but a fight for justice.

"Everyone should rise above party politics and support the sportspersons because these players are the pride of our country," he said.

On the scuffle between the protesters and Delhi Police personnel on Wednesday night, the former Haryana chief minister said, "Police personnel are the protectors. If they misbehave, then who will the players trust?" "The job of the police is not to torture the victims but to provide them justice," he said.

Later in the day, Mr Hooda visited Jantar Mantar and met the protesters.

At least three wrestlers were injured in the scuffle with some policemen late on Wednesday night, according to the protesters.

The wrestlers alleged that they were beaten up by policemen, a charge denied by the Delhi Police.

The protesters have been demanding criminal action against Singh for the alleged sexual harassment and intimidation of seven female wrestlers, one of whom is a minor.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)