Kashmir Soldier Back Home On Leave Goes Missing, Massive Search On

An Armyman has gone missing in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Rifleman Javed Ahmad belongs to Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry regiment and came home on leave a few days back.

Around 6.30 pm yesterday, he stepped out to buy some items from the market. He was driving an Alto car. When he did not return till 9 pm, his family members started looking. The car was found near the market and reports claimed it had blood stains.

Kashmir police have registered a case and arrested some suspects.

Security forces have launched a search operation for the 25-year-old soldier.

The family members of the soldier suspect he has been kidnapped by terrorists and have put out a video statement, appealing for his release.

"Please forgive us. Release my son, release my Javed. I will not let him work in Army, but please release him," the soldier's grieving mother said.

In the past, several soldiers at home on leave have been abducted and killed by terrorists in the area.