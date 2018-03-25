Rhythm House Revival Gets A Push, Courtesy Anand Mahindra The Enforcement Directorate has attached Rhythm House which was bought by Nirav Modi as part of its crackdown against the celebrity jeweller who has been accused of defrauding Punjab National Bank.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Rhythm House, one of Mumbai's iconic music stores, shut in 2016 Mumbai: The idea floated by industrialist Anand Mahindra to revive Rhythm House, one of Mumbai's iconic music stores that shut in 2016, is gaining momentum. After the Mahindra group chairman proposed crowdfunding to turn the place into a music hub last month, the suggestion seems to have caught on with those who have fond memories of the address.



For Mumbaikars like former parliamentarian Milind Deora, who is a musician himself, it's an emotional project. "Rhythm House is iconic institution. It's not just a building. It's an institution and it's a memory for all of us. Standing right outside Rhythm House now I have so many memories as a kid," he told NDTV.



Mr Deora was one of the first few to respond to Mr Mahindra's tweet to revive the place. A team has already been formed by the industrialist to look into the planning and execution of this project.



There's a legal issue though. The Enforcement Directorate has attached the property as part of its crackdown against celebrity jeweller Nirav Modi who has been accused of defrauding Punjab National Bank.



The property at Kala Ghoda in south Mumbai was bought last year by Nirav Modi who planned to turn it into a showroom for his brand.



Aliya Curmally, whose family had to shut down the place as the 'age of cassettes and CDs was over', welcomes the idea.



"I was devastated when my family decided to shut it down. The fact is people miss it and they are trying to bring it back and do something similar to what I would have done If I had been allowed to, which is turn it into the Prithvi Theatre of Music in Bombay. That would be amazing!" Ms Curmally told NDTV.



Saying that it can be a great destination for live music, Ms Curmally has her own views on what the revival could entail.



"We can have a little stage; we have a mezzanine from where people can watch artists perform. There can be all day programming and we can have a small retail section or even a small studio," she added.



It's still early days but the revival project has gained support from those who continue to love Rhythm House for what it stood for -- a platform for music.



