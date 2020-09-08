"Rhea Loved A Drug Addict", Says Her Lawyer After Her Arrest

Rhea Chakraborty's arrest is a "travesty of justice", her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said today after the Narcotics Control Bureau moved in on the 28-year-old. The Central agency had questioned her thrice -- once along with her brother Showik Chakraborty which, sources said, left her in tears.

Mr Manshinde expressed outrage saying three Central agencies were "hounding a single woman just because she was in love with a drug addict who was suffering from mental health issues".

Sushant Singh Rajput, he said, was for several years under the care of five Leading psychiatrists in Mumbai, and ended up committing suicide due to consumption of illegally administered medicines.