Rhea Chakraborty Bail To Be Decided Tomorrow, Says Mumbai Court

The bail hearing of actor Rhea Chakraborty, arrested over drugs-related charges linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, has been deferred to Friday. The arguments in the hearing concluded on Thursday and the order for all the accused arrested in the case is likely to be out tomorrow.

Ms Chakraborty, 28, was arrested on Monday over charges of buying drugs for her boyfriend, Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in his Mumbai apartment in June. The local police had called it death by suicide but his family blamed Ms Chakraborty, alleging she had been financially cheating and harassing him.

She is at the centre of probes launched by three agencies - the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau - into cases linked to Mr Rajput's death.

Mr Chakraborty, who faces up to 10 years in jail for the drugs charge, today said in her bail request that she was coerced into making self-incriminatory confessions, which she retracts.

The actor also said her life is at risk in judicial custody as she received rape and death threats and that three investigations have "taken a severe toll on her mental health and well-being".

"During her custody, the applicant was coerced into making self-incriminatory confessions. By her application dated September 8, the applicant has formally retracted all such incriminatory confessions," Mr Chakraborty said in her plea to the court.

She also said she has "not committed any crime whatsoever and has been falsely implicated in the case".