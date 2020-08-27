Rhea Chakraborty Top Quotes: 'Sushant Was In Touch With His Family About Depression'

New Delhi:
Rhea Chakraborty, who is at the centre of the Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, is telling her version of the incident in an interview with NDTV. This comes on a day when the late actor's father KK Singh, who has accused Ms Chakraborty of financial cheating and harassing Mr Rajput in a police complaint, alleged that she poisoned him. "Rhea Chakraborty had been giving my son Sushant poison for a long time, she is his murderer. She and her associates must be arrested without delay and punished," Sushant Singh Rajput's father said in a video.
Top Quotes of Rhea Chakraborty's Interview:
- It is extremely hurtful from someone (Sushant's father) going through a loss this big. I loved his son, looked after him. At least have humanity. If not for me, for him.
- It is really difficult. I and my entire family is going through scrutiny. There's a mob outside my gate. My dad, the watchmen, people in the building. What are you doing to my family? Why can't you wait for results to come? We have faith in the system. That is why we are alive, else would have committed suicide. My father served in the army for 25 years.
- I have never spoken to a dealer or taken drugs in my life. I am open to a blood test. Anything I say will be misconstrued. The Pandora's box has been opened by his family. I wanted his memory to be pristine. He smoked marijuana and I tried to control him, to stop. My family's mental health is being destroyed.
- They (allegations) are completely baseless. Never took a single rupee. I am being probed by the Enforcement Directorate. His bank statements are in public domain. We had a company where we were equal partner.
- The Mumbai Police were extremely harsh, the Enforcement Directorate was harsh and so will be the CBI. I want the truth to come out but not by targeting me. As much as I want to know the truth, why is no one talking about his sister Neetu who was with him that week? If he was unwell, why did she leave?
- My WhatsApp chats are out there. They were only given to agencies. My friends' numbers are being flashed on TV. That's why I decided to speak up. The one-sided narrative is destroying my family. The Enforcement Directorate wants to know the financial details. I am willing to cooperate with everyone. All I ask for is a fair trial. You are breaking down a simple, innocent, middle-class family.