'No Update For 5 Days': Trinamool Slams CBI Probe Into Kolkata Horror

There has not been a single update from the CBI, said the Trinamool. (File)

Trinamool has turned up the heat on the central agency probing the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor that has shaken the country. Five days have passed since the case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation, but there has been no update since, said a parliamentarian from the party led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"The RG Kar case was handed over to the CBI on August 14. It has been five days and there has not been a single update from the CBI. Also, the only arrest in the case is the accused nabbed by Kolkata Police. CBI has not even summoned any suspects for questioning in the last five days. Moreover, the central agency has not even tried to counter the numerous rumours being spread on media and social media," said Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose in a video statement.

Ms Banerjee, who has backed the doctors' protest in wake of the horrific rape-murder incident, had given a Sunday ultimatum to the CBI to complete probe and hang the culprits.

That deadline has passed, leading to a volley of questions at the premier agency that is tasked with probing the country's biggest crime incidents. Ms Ghose led the charge as her party accused the CBI of trying to bury the case.

"What is the CBI doing? At this point, it seems that they're keeping their head down just to allow BJP to target the state government and keep spreading a false narrative. None of the Opposition parties are asking even a word to the CBI. As we had said, the priority in this case is for justice to be done. Is the CBI trying to bury the case? What explains their complete inaction for five days?" asked the journalist-turned-parliamentarian.

She also wondered why the media didn't bother to ask the CBI for an update in these five days.

Ms Ghose demanded that the CBI call a press conference at the soonest as she declared her party will not allow it "to bury this case and hide the truth".

The rape and murder of the 31-year-old doctor has sparked protests across the country, including midnight vigils where women vowed to "reclaim the night" to make it safer for them out late. A suspect who worked as a contractual staff with the city police is in custody, but the victim's family believes more people were involved in the crime.