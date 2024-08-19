What Autopsy Report Of Kolkata Doctor Says About Injuries She Suffered

There was no mention of any fracture in the autopsy report.

The autopsy report of the trainee doctor, who was raped and murdered while on a duty at a Kolkata hospital last week, has detailed the injuries found on her body. A copy of the report, which has been accessed by NDTV, suggests that the injuries were inflicted on her before her death.

She died due to strangulation, the report said, confirming there was medical evidence of sexual assault.

The report also rejects claims that "150 gm/mg of semen" was found in the victim's body - this was also the part of the petition filed by her family in the high court. It noted "white thick viscid fluid" was found in the body, but doesn't mention what it was.

The report also mentions "151 gm" as the weight of the genitalia. It is a standard procedure to mention the weight of different body parts in post-mortem reports.

There is, however, no mention of any fracture in the report.

There were several injuries on different body parts, including the head, cheeks, lips, nose, right jaw, chin, neck, left arm, left shoulder, left knee, ankle and inside genitalia, it said. The report also noted haemorrhage in the lungs and blood clots in other parts of the body.

The doctor was found dead at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, sparking nationwide protests and strikes by doctors. A civic volunteer named Sanjay Roy was arrested by the Kolkata Police a day later.

Three days later, the CBI took over the investigation on the direction of the Calcutta High Court. The central agency has been interrogating the medical college's former principal Sandip Ghosh for four days.