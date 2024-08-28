'Regulate Access, Have Security Patrols': Centre's Advice On Doctors' Safety

As public fury mounts over the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital, and similarly shocking incidents across the country, including the rape of nurses in Uttarakhand and Maharashtra, the Union Health Ministry on Friday wrote to states to follow Supreme Court orders on establishing "certain basic requirements... to assuage doctors over workplace safety".

The reference was to a Supreme Court on August 22, in which a bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud directed the authorities to take all necessary steps to reassure doctors and healthcare workers of physical and mental safety while at hospitals and medical facilities.

The Health Ministry letter to state Chief Secretaries and Director-Generals of police forces underlined the two-week deadline set by the top court, and provided a list of "immediate measures... to enhance security and provide safer working environment for healthcare workers".

These points are:

Prominent display - inside hospital premises in English and the local language - of laws for healthcare workers' protection and details of applicable punishment or penalty, Constitute a 'hospital security' and 'violence prevention' committees involving senior doctors and administrative officers to strategise and implement security measures, Regulate general public and patients' relatives access to key areas of the hospital and enforce a strict 'visitor pass' policy for patient attenders and/or, relatives. Provide for safe movement of resident doctors and nurse to and from different buildings on campus, as well as hostels and other areas of the hospital during night duties. Ensure proper lighting inside all buildings and across the hospital campus, Ensure routine patrolling of hospital campus during the night, Set up a 24x7 manned security control room, Establish a link with the local police station, Constitute an internal committee on sexual harassment, and Ensure functioning CCTV cameras across the campus.

The Supreme Court had taken suo moto cognisance of the Kolkata doctor's murder and the fallout, which included fierce protests nationwide by healthcare workers. On August 20 the court had urged protesting doctors - who had gone on strike - to resume their duties.

The absence of doctors affects sections of society that need medical care, the Chief Justice had said, "We earnestly appeal to all doctors... we are here to ensure their safety and protection. Please trust us, that is why we have not left the matter to the (Calcutta) High Court."

As part of its assurances Supreme Court had also directed the establishment of a national task force on healthcare workers' safety; the Health Ministry issued that order last week.

A 14-member team, to be led by an officer holding Cabinet Secretary rank will present recommendations on safe working conditions and wellbeing of medical professionals.

The court had also said protesting doctors would not face punitive action on their return to duties. Several resident doctors associations, including that at Delhi's AIIMS, have since called off their strike "in the interest of the nation and in the spirit of public service".

However, doctors from the RG Kar Hospital have said they will continue their strike.

