West Bengal Governor Visits Kolkata Rape Victim's Residence

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Wednesday paid a visit to the residence of the woman doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Mr Bose, who returned from Cuttack, went to the doctor's residence in North 24 Parganas district straight away from the airport and spoke to her parents.

"I have listened to both the parents. I will be writing to the chief minister in a closed envelope. They told me certain things, confidential now," Mr Bose told reporters.

According to sources close to the governor, Mr Bose was moved after witnessing the parents' suffering because of the death of their daughter.

Mr Bose had spoken to the doctor's parents over the phone twice on Tuesday and assured them of justice.

Healthcare services remained affected at state-run hospitals in West Bengal on Wednesday, as junior doctors continued their ceasework for the 13th consecutive day to protest against the alleged rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee at RG Kar hospital here.

