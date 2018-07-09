Review Of Gay Sex Law From Today At Supreme Court: 10 Facts

A five-judge constitution bench will hear a bunch of petitions that demand the scrapping of Section 377.

New Delhi: An archaic British-era law that makes homosexuality a crime will be up for re-examination tomorrow by the Supreme Court, which pointed out seven months ago that "social morality changes from age to age". A five-judge constitution bench will hear a bunch of petitions that demand the scrapping of Section 377. Today, the court refused to adjourn the hearing despite Centre's plea for more time to file its response on the issue. The top court was asked to re-examine the issue after it set aside a Delhi High Court verdict of 2009 that held Section 377 as "unconstitutional".