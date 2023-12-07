Revanth Reddy To Take Oath As Telangana Chief Minister. Who All Are Invited

About one lakh people are expected to attend the event.

Anumula Revanth Reddy, President of Telangana Congress, will take oath as the new Chief Minister of Telangana in a grand ceremony at Hyderabad's LB Stadium today.

Also known as 'Tiger Revanth' by his followers, Revanth Reddy took on the tallest leader of Telangana, K Chandrashekar Rao, the leader of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and brought Congress into power for the first time since Telangana was formed in 2014.

Twelve ministers and one Deputy Chief Minister will take oath along with Chief Minister-elect Reddy, sources said.

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi are expected to attend the grand oath-taking ceremony of the Chief Minister-elect. About one lakh people are expected to attend the event.

The Congress is celebrating its win in Telangana. Chief Minister-elect Reddy contested from two seats - Kamareddy and Kodangal, in the assembly elections. Mr Reddy was facing KCR on the Kamareddy seat but the heavyweights lost the election to BJP's Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy. Revanth Reddy won the Kodangal seat.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party's General Secretary KC Venugopal and Congress in-charge of Telangana, Manikrao Thakare will attend the ceremony today. Congress chiefs of different states are expected to attend the ceremony.

Former Telangana Chief Minister KCR has been invited too along with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy DK Shivakumar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, neighbouring Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has been invited to the grand event.

Revanth Reddy will sign a file fulfilling poll guarantees in his first order of business after taking charge of the office. The Chief Minister-elect will offer the first job to a 38-year-old woman he had promised.