Revanth Reddy Is Congress Choice, Rivals Give Party A 'Loyalty' Reminder

Revanth Reddy had joined the Congress in 2017.

In a sign that the Congress may find it difficult to paper over the cracks in the Telangana unit despite the top leadership picking Anumula Revanth Reddy as the chief minister, two probables for the top post made several pointed references to "loyalty" while listing out what the criteria for picking the chief ministerial candidate should be.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV hours before Revanth Reddy's name was announced on Tuesday, former Congress Telangana state unit President Uttam Kumar Reddy and former Congress Legislature Party chief Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the top leadership - including party President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi - should keep in mind that the victory in the state was the result of a collective effort and they have been loyal party soldiers for a long time.

Keeping the flock together and curbing dissent in the Telangana unit will be essential for the Congress, which lost three of the four states where the elections were held last month. Probably keeping this in mind, Congress National General Secretary KC Venugopal said the state would not be run by just one man and that the party would focus on collective leadership when he announced Revanth Reddy as the pick for the top job.

'Generations Of Loyalty'

Uttam Kumar Reddy, 61, was the president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee until 2021, when Revanth Reddy took over. Speaking to NDTV, he expressed happiness that the party had managed to win 64 of the state's 119 seats.

Asked about what was, at the time, Revanth Reddy's likely elevation as the chief minister, Uttam Reddy had said, "I am sure the top leadership will keep in mind our decades and generations of loyalty to the Congress party. And also, our huge electoral track record. I have been elected seven times in a row (including as the MP From Nalgonda)."

Mr Reddy pointed out that he was a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force. "I have served the office of the President of India and have been elected seven times. I am sure the party will keep that in mind," he added.

Revanth Reddy reportedly enjoys the support of over 40 newly elected MLAs and is widely credited with leading the party to victory in a state which was a Bharat Rashtra Samithi bastion for nearly a decade.

When Uttam Reddy was asked about this, he said, "I would say that it's more of a collective effort. He was the PCC president, we have nothing against that. In our combined district, for example, we won 11 out of 12 seats. It's been a combined effort and I am sure the leadership will keep all this in mind."

To a question on whether he would work with whoever the party finally decides on, he emphasised that he has been a loyal party soldier and will work with the person the party picks, but added that he was sure that they will also keep whatever he has to say in mind.

"Loyalty to the party and the top leadership should be an important criterion. Second is electoral track record. And general stature and credibility. I am sure they (the leadership) will keep all this in mind," he said.

The emphasis on loyalty is significant because Revanth Reddy was with the BRS and then the Telugu Desam Party and had joined the Congress only in 2017.

'Victory Of The People'

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is a three-time MLA who has been the Congress Legislature Party leader, deputy speaker and leader of opposition. He is the Dalit face of the party in Telangana and carried out a 1,400-km march in the state earlier this year, which, experts say, galvanised the cadre and helped swing public opinion in the Congress' favour.

Mr Vikramarka said the Congress' victory in the state was a victory of the people and attributed the party's success to the central leadership, including Rahul Gandhi and his call for a "prajala Telangana" (people's Telangana).

"The party will definitely take care of the loyalists. Those who are loyal to the party and the ideology will always be considered seriously for any responsibility. As CLP leader, when I was asked to take out the "padyatra" (march), I covered the entire state and gave confidence to the people of Telangana that they will get a people's government," he said.

The leader claimed that more victories were registered by the party in constituencies through which the march had passed.

Asked about his relationship with Revanth Reddy and whether he would work with the Telangana unit chief if he was made the chief minister, the leader had said, "This is a hypothetical question. Him becoming chief minister or me becoming chief minister. Whatever the decision is, it is a role entrusted by the party. We will play our role. This is what we have learnt in the party and we will abide by that."

"We have worked in the party for 40 years. The party is our life. All those things (if Revanth Reddy is made the chief minister) we will discuss with the high command behind four walls," he added.

The victory in Telangana was a hard-fought one and is being seen as a huge achievement for the Congress because K Chandrashekar Rao had ruled the state since its formation in 2014 and seemed to enjoy a lot of popular support. The success was, however, dwarfed by the Congress' resounding defeat in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.