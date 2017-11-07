Revamped Delhi-Kathgodam Shatabdi Has Wi-Fi, Swanky Decor, Braille Signs

Passengers can enjoy high definition streaming of films, cartoons, series and e-magazines.

The train has got vibrant vinyl wraps in doorways, gangways and luggage rack panels.

The New Delhi-Kathgodam Shatabdi Express has got a swanky makeover and passengers will be provided smooth WiFi access, entertainment options, cleaner toilets (a major concern for most train travellers) and laundry at no extra cost. The menu and the uniform of the staff have also been restyled. The first train left the New Delhi railway station this morning.The train that runs between New Delhi and Uttarakhand's Kathgodam, and covers a distance of 283 kms has got vibrant vinyl wraps in doorways, gangways and overhead luggage rack panels. Retro-reflective tape for the aisles and Braille signages has been integrated in all coaches of the train.The revamp is part of 'Operation Swarn' under which 30 trains -- 15 Rajdhanis and 15 Shatabdis - will be refurbished and given a facelift. Rs 50 lakh has been allocated for each train. The Delhi division will wrap up revamping 13 Shatabdis and 11 Rajdhanis by June next year.RN Singh, Divisional Rail Manager of Delhi, told NDTV, "We want to offer the passengers a luxurious experience so that more and more people board the trains. We have also tried to make the trains disabled friendly. Professional voice-over artistes have been roped in to make announcements."Passengers can enjoy high definition streaming of a range of movies, cartoons, series, e-magazines and PM Modi's Mann ki Baat through WiFi hotspots."I am happy that they have revamped the toilets while my son is excited about the cartoons that he can watch while we travel. The train looks just like an aircraft with more space. It's important that passengers cooperate with the railways to keep it clean and don't damage the property," said Swati Majumdar, a passenger.Her sister Jyotsana Sharma, who said she would rather spend on air travel than face the horror of a train toilet, was also impressed."We have provided personalised seat covers, automatic air fresheners, drymats and launched an app CleanMyCoach through which passengers can register grievances. The onboard cleaning staff will immediately attend to them," added Mr Singh.