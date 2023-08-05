Returned By Governor, Four Bills Passed Again By Telangana Assembly

The bills were returned by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Four bills returned by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan have been passed by the Telangana Assembly again.

The bills, which were passed yesterday, are: Telangana Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022, Telangana Public Employment (Regulation of Age of Superannuation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Telangana State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022, and the Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

The bills were moved by the ministers concerned for reconsideration after which they were passed.

The Assembly earlier took up debates on the impact of recent heavy rains and measures taken by the government for strengthening the education and health sectors in the state.

The Congress and the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi were engaged in a verbal spat during a debate on the impact of rains. The opposition party staged a walkout in protest against the government's alleged "inadequate" response.

State Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy said relief measures taken by the government were explained in detail and added that the Congress chose to walk out as it stood exposed for its poor record when in power.

