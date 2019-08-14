Retired IPS Officer, Son Beaten By Mob In Bihar; Car Vandalized

The family was attacked when they were sitting in their car, parked on the roadside.

A retired police officer and his son were allegedly beaten up by a mob of 50 people in Patna on Tuesday, the police said.

"A man on bike rammed our car. It was parked on the roadside we were sitting inside. When my son and husband got out of the car to talk to the boy, he started creating a ruckus," the retired cop's wife told news agency ANI.

"Later he called at least 40 to 50 boys. They told us that they were not afraid of the police. Later, a fight broke out between the boys and my husband and son following. They were both beaten up. Our car was vandalised," she added.

She alleges that no police officer came to help them.

"When we approached the police, they told us that the place where the incident took place didn't come under their jurisdiction,"

She said that she has a video clip of the incident, pictures of the accused person and the number of the bike.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.