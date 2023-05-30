'Restore Peace, Normalcy': 11 Top Athletes From Manipur Write To Centre

Eleven sports personalities from Manipur, including Olympians, have written to Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to find a solution to the ongoing crisis in the state. Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu is among those who have signed the letter and warned they would return their awards and medals if "peace and normalcy" are not restored at the earliest.

The signatories of the letter - Padma award winner weightlifter Kunjarani Devi, former Indian woman football team capain Bem Bem Devi anid Boxer L Sarita Devi among others- have also demanded for unblocking of the National Highway-2.

"The National Highway-2 has been blocked for weeks at several location resulting in price rise of essential commodities... So, kindly unblock the highway at the earliest," is one of the eight demands mentioned in the letter.

Amit Shah, who is on a four-day visit to Manipur, had consultations with various stakeholders, including cabinet ministers and civil society organisations, as part of his efforts to bring lasting peace in the violence-hit state. This is his first visit to the northeastern state since the ethnic clashes began earlier this month.

Mr Shah arrived in Imphal last night and met Chief Minister N Biren Singh, some cabinet ministers, officials and a few political leaders.

The ethnic violence between the Meiteis, who live in and around Imphal valley, and the Kuki tribe, who are settled in the hills, over the Meiteis' demand to be included under the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category has claimed over 80 lives since clashed started on May 3.