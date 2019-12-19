Restore Mobile Internet Service By 5 PM: High Court To Assam Government

The court's directive came amid nationwide protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act on Thursday.

Violence has ebbed in Guwahati although protests against the Citizenship Act continue.

Guwahati:

The Gauhati High Court today directed the Assam government to restore mobile Internet services across the state by 5 pm on Thursday.

A division bench of Justices Manojit Bhuyan and Saumitra Saikia gave the direction after hearing four public interest litigations filed by journalist Ajit Kumar Bhuyan and advocates Bonoshri
Gogoi, Randeep Sharma and Debakanta Doley.

Mobile and broadband internet services in the state were suspended on December 11, following incidents of violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

