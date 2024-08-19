Restoration Of J&K Statehood Centrepiece Of Omar Abdullah's Party Manifesto

Fight for the restoration of autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir, repealing Public Safety Act, release of political prisoners, one lakh jobs, free electricity and other issues are among promises made by the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference in its election manifesto released today.

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who released the manifesto, vowed to fight for the political and legal status of the former state. "It took the BJP decades to achieve its ideological objective of scrapping Article 370. We will also fight for its restoration regardless of time it will take," said Mr Abdullah.

If elected to power, the National Conference leader said their first objective is restoration of statehood and then a fight for the state's legal and constitutional status. "If the Centre doesn't restore the statehood of J&K immediately, we will approach the Supreme Court and ask for implication of its directions on statehood," said Mr Abdullah.

On its political agenda, the manifesto says that the party will strive for the implementation of autonomy resolution by Jammu and Kashmir Assembly in 2000. This is the first time NC has mentioned the autonomy issue since the scrapping of Article 370 in 2019.

In June 2000, the J&K assembly had passed a unanimous resolution demanding greater autonomy, restoration of pre-1953 status when the Centre had very limited control over the erstwhile state. Even the Supreme Court and the Election commission had no jurisdiction over Jammu and Kashmir.

The resolution was subsequently rejected by the Central government.

In 1965, the post of Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister and Sadre Reyasat (head of state) was replaced with Chief Minister and Governor after a major amendment in the constitution.

J&K retained its own separate constitution and the flag till August 2019, when the Centre scrapped special status under Article 370.

The manifesto also talks about repealing Public Safety Act that gives the police powers to arrest and jail a person up to two years without a trial. The party has also promised to release all political prisoners who have been detained over the last five years.

On the issue of unemployment, Mr Abdullah said that Jammu and Kashmir is facing highest level of unemployment in the country and the party has promised to give one lakh jobs to its young people.

Mr Abdullah said people from every corner of J&K have given their suggestions for manifesto. "It is not just an election document. It is an agenda for governance for the next five years," he said.

The party has also promised 200 units of free electricity and 12 cooking gas cylinders free to families belonging to Economically Weaker Sections.