'Respect For Elders': BJP Counters KCR's Party On Amit Shah Slippers Video

Slamming TRS leaders for their "hue and cry" over BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay fetching slippers of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party spokesperson NV Subhash said that BJP leaders have an "inherent culture" of "respecting elders" and helping them.

KTR slammed the BJP over a purported video of Bandi Sanjay handing over the 'chappals' of Union Home Minister Amit Shah after he came out of the Ujjaini Mahankali temple during his one-day visit to Telangana on Sunday.

KTR said that the "people of Telangana are witnessing the slaves of Gujarat".

Hitting back, Mr Subhash said, "BJP leaders have an inherent culture of respecting elders and helping an elder brother like Amit Shah is not an act of pledging self-respect."

The BJP leader said that Mr Bandi Kumar just "handed over" the chappals to Mr Shah out of respect "like his elder brother".

"Our state party chief Bandi Sanjay did not carry chappals as being propagated by TRS leaders. Bandi Sanjay just handed over to home minister Amit Shah, respecting him like his elder brother. The BJP party has a culture to respect each other," he said.

Mr Subhash alleged that the TRS leaders are making a "hue and cry" about the respect given to Mr Shah.

"TRS leaders are worried about their future as people of the state have decided to dethrone corrupt TRS rule and await the chance to use the situation in TRS favour," he said.

Mr Subhash further alleged that the TRS leaders are "desperate" after MLC K Kavitha's name "surfaced in the Delhi excise policy" case.

"TRS leaders, particularly Minister KTR, are desperate after MLC K Kavitha's name surfaced in the Delhi liquor scandal. There were reports that Kavita has a hand in the liquor scam," he said.