'Respect Court Order, Ready To Prove Majority,' Says Maharashtra BJP Chief

Nalin Kohli: Judicial pronouncement on issues of Constitution can't be a setback to any political party

The BJP said it respects the Supreme Court order for a floor test in Maharashtra by 5 pm tomorrow and expressed confidence that the party will prove its majority on the floor of the Assembly.

"We respect the court order. We are ready to prove majority and we will show it," Maharashtra BJP Chief Chandrakant Patil told reporters in Mumbai.

The party also said the floor test in Maharashtra assembly on Wednesday will establish the position of different parties in its entirety.

Nalin Kohli, the national spokesperson of BJP, rejected the contention that the Supreme Court order on the floor test is a "setback" for the party and asserted that "no judicial pronouncement on issues of the Constitution can be a setback to any political party". Judicial orders only strengthen the Constitution, he added.

The top directed Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to ensure that all MLAs of the House are sworn in before the floor test tomorrow.

The top court said that the entire proceedings have to be telecast live and that voting in the Assembly shall not be conducted by secret ballot.

