Resolve Border Issue Amicably, Centre Tells Assam, Mizoram: Sources

Assam and Mizoram gave deployed a security personnel in large numbers to maintain peace (File)

The inter-state border dispute between Assam and Mizoram should be settled amicably, the Ministry of Home Affairs has told the governments of both the states, a day after several people were injured in a clash linked to the rift. Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla spoke to the Chief Ministers of the states separately and they have assured law and order will not suffer because of the dispute, sources say.

The Union Home Secretary, in a virtual meeting, directed the police chiefs and chief secretaries of both the states to ensure no flare up takes place further, and offered extra central forces to maintain peace if needed.

"Both the states were told to maintain peace at the inter-state border and not let tensions escalate further," a senior official told NDTV.

"The border between the two states is not well defined, so many a times tensions mount up. This time, some Assam officials objected to a Mizo farmer doing farming in an area which they claimed belonged to Assam. They destroyed his crop, leading to tensions between the states," a senior bureaucrat said.

He, however, said Assam contends Mizoram had put up checkpoints within the boundaries of Assam to conduct coronavirus tests of truck drivers entering Assam. "Both states were told to sort it out peacefully," he added.

The Centre was more worried over reports that many vehicles, including trucks ferrying essential commodities to Mizoram, had been stranded at the border because of the clash, sources say. "The build-up would have effected supply chain and escalated the situation further," an official explained.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office and the Union Home Ministry on Sunday. He also spoke to Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on the phone and stressed on joint efforts to address the border issues and settling disputes amicably, the Assam government said in a statement yesterday.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Sonowal said he informed the PM about the present situation over phone.

"Informed PM Narendra Modi ji about the present Assam-Mizoram border situation over phone this afternoon. I thank the Hon'ble PM for his support and assurance to solve the issue," he tweeted.

Assam and Mizoram share a 164.6-km-long border. Several dialogues to resolve conflicting territorial claims have taken place since 1995 but failed.