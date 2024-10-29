Residents In Guwahati Protest Against Cutting Of Trees To Construct Flyover

Right to Information (RTI) inquiry revealed that 21 trees are set to be impacted by the project.

A large crowd gathered at Dighalipukhuri in Assam's Guwahati today to protest against the state government's proposal to cut trees to construct a new flyover.

The proposed flyover will connect Noonmati and Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati. Residents are concerned about the construction's environmental consequences.

Their primary concern is the loss of green cover in the area, with many fearing that cutting the trees will impact the local ecosystem of the area. Dighalipukhuri, known for its historic pond and rich green cover, holds both ecological and cultural importance for the city.

Locals say that the area's trees offer shade, especially during summers, and provide a habitat for several bird species, including rare migratory birds, enhancing the city's biodiversity.

Activists said some trees slated for removal are over 200 years old with a deep-rooted significance to the city's heritage and environment. These trees are not just part of Guwahati's natural legacy but are vital to the urban landscape, providing fresh air and a sanctuary for the birds.

Protesters are calling on the government to consider alternatives that allow for development without affecting the environment. They argue that the authorities should explore construction methods that avoid tree felling, particularly for trees with historical value.

Moreover, a recent Right to Information (RTI) inquiry revealed that 21 trees are set to be impacted by the project, intensifying the concerns of local citizens.

Residents will also file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) to legally halt the ongoing tree-cutting activities. They claim that the flyover project was initiated without adequate environmental impact assessments or community consultations, raising questions about the transparency and foresight of the government's planning process.