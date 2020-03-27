'Uncertainty Towards Growth Outlook Unprecedented': Top RBI Chief Quotes

Here are the RBI chief's top 10 quotes:
Financial stability is the topmost priority of the RBI in this crisis.
The economic outlook globally is uncertain and obviously negative.
Projections of growth depend entirely on the intensity, spread and duration of the Coronavirus.
This kind of uncertainty towards the growth outlook has never ever happened before. This is unprecedented.
The intensity, spread and duration of the coronavirus will determine the state of the global economy.
The government has taken good measures and we must ensure we do all we can to win this battle against the coronavirus.
There are signs that a large part of the global economy may slip into a recession.
It is our duty to preserve financial stability, and contribute towards economic growth.
We must always remember that tough times never last; only tough people and tough institutions do.
Banking system in India safe; deposits safe in private bank; public should not resort to panic withdrawal.