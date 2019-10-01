'Research On Mangal In Life Instead Of Life On Mangal': Union Minister

Would ask scientists to research whether there is 'mangal' (well-being): Pratap Chandra Sarangi

Playing with words, Union minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi on Monday asked the scientists to research "mangal", as in happiness, rather than "Mangal", the planet.

Addressing a session during the ongoing global peace summit organised by spiritual organisation Brahma Kumari in Rajasthan's Sirohi district, the Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry said that in Europe there is competition between science and spiritually, while in India the two things are complementary to each other.

Asserting that knowing one's own self is spirituality, he said, "We are striving towards knowing the world, but we are not knowing ourselves."

"I would like to ask scientists to do research to ascertain whether there is 'mangal' (well-being) in life instead of searching for life on 'Mangal' (Mars)," Mr Sarangi said.

Social activist Rani Bang said spirituality gives strength to face crises and challenges in life.

Cases of rape and violence are increasing in the educated society not in tribal villages, and there is a need for serious brainstorming on this, she said.

Activist Aruna Roy and Madhya Pradesh's Public Health Engineering Department Minister Sukhdeo Pance highlighted the work and role of the Brahma Kumaris in peace and harmony.

The global summit-cum-expo on "Spirituality For Unity, Peace And Prosperity" was inaugurated by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday at the organisation's headquarters.

