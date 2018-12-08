Political Leader's Son Accused Of Molesting Girl In Maharashtra District

The accused waylaid the girl and started arguing with her over some personal issue (Representational)

Son of Jalgaon unit president of the Republican Party of India (RPI-Athawale) and one more person were booked for allegedly molesting and manhandling a college girl at Bhusawal in the district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday morning, they said.

"The accused, Rohan Raju Suryawanshi, son of Jalgaon district unit chief of RPI(A), and his friend were going on a motorcycle when they spotted the girl riding her two-wheeler near a college in Bamb Colony.

"They waylaid the minor and started arguing with her over some personal issue. Later, they even abused and slapped her," sub-inspector Manoj Thakare of Bazarpeth Police Station in Bhusawal said.

The girl then lodged a complaint against the duo, he said, adding that the accused were at large and a search has been launched to arrest them.

The duo has been booked under IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and others, police said.

