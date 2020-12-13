Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani Arrested In Mumbai In Fake TV Ratings Scam

Republic TV chief Vikas Khanchandani is the 13th person to be arrested in the fake ratings scam.

Republic TV chief Vikas Khanchandani has been arrested by the Mumbai Police in the fake ratings scam -- the 13th person to be arrested in the case so far. The arrest of the top executive came less than a week after the Supreme Court turned down a plea from ARG Outlier Media Private Limited, which owns the Republic Media network, seeking protection for the group and its employees.

"This petition is ambitious in nature. You want Maharashtra police not to arrest any employee and transfer the cases to CBI. You better withdraw this," Justice DY Chandrachud had told the Group, which had accused the Maharashtra Police of "hounding" the media house, its Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and its employees.

The Mumbai Police had filed a First Information Report on October 6 and started investigations following a complaint filed by Nitin Deokar, an official of Hansa Research.

The document names 140 witnesses, including forensic auditors and members of BARC or Broadcast Audience Research Council, which assesses TRPs or Television Rating Points by monitoring select households.